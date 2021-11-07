Covid cases continue to surge in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 7 The daily Covid tally continued to increase in J&K on Sunday as 165 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that nine cases were from the Jammu division and 156 from the Kashmir division.

Srinagar Chest Diseases Hospital Superintendent, Dr Naveed Nazir, tweeted: "#NEW | Number of COVID19 cases and hospital admissions increasing from last few days as compared to previous months, there is possibility of new Delta variant strain in Kashmir valley, however, no case has been confirmed yet, i request people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behavior and get vaccinated".

Till date, 3,33,076 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 3,27,483 have recovered, while 4,440 people have succumbed.

A total of 49 cases of black fungus have also been reported from the UT since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of active cases is now 1,153 out of which 127 are from the Jammu division and 1,026 from the Kashmir division.

The government also informed that 52,803 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours.

