Delhi logs 15 fresh Covid cases, infection rate drops to 0.03%

New Delhi, Oct 18 The national capital on Monday reported 15 fresh Covid cases, taking its tally to 14,39,405, as per the Delhi Health Department bulletin. However, no fatality has been reported in the city in the last eight days.

The city's death toll stands at 25,089, and the death rate continues at 1.74 per cent. Delhi has recorded two deaths due to the infection in October so far.

The Covid infection rate has declined to 0.03 per cent and the recovery rate stands at 98.23 per cent. The active cases tally in the city has also registered a decline and stands at 298. With 37 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries are 14,14,018 so far, the health bulletin said.

A total of 92 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 107 at present.

Meanwhile, a total of 44,739 new tests 39,272 RT-PCR and 5,567 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,86,97,767 so far.

Out of a total 43,943 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 14,916 were first doses and 29,027 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,96,00,224, according to the health bulletin.

