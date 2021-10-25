Delhi logs 27 fresh Covid cases, infection rate at 0.06%

New Delhi, Oct 25 The national capital reported 27 fresh cases of Covid on Monday, taking its tally at 14,39,630, while there was no fatality for the third day now, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The city's death toll stands at 25,091, with four deaths due to the infection in this month so far. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has dropped to 0.06 per cent. Meanwhile, the active cases tally has also reduced to 307. With 40 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,14,232 so far, the health bulletin said.

A total of 91 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With a 98.23 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.021 per cent.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 88 at present.

Meanwhile, a total of 46,667 new tests 41,673 RT-PCR tests and 4,994 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,90,79,334 so far.

Out of 4,671 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 1,978 were first doses and 2,783 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,00,50,857, according to the health bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor