Delhi logs 38 Covid cases, infection rate drops to 0.06%

New Delhi, Oct 27 Delhi reported 38 fresh cases of Covid on Wednesday, taking its tally to 14,39,709, while there were no new deaths - for the fifth day running, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The city's death toll stands at 25,091. The national capital has recorded four deaths due to the infection in this month so far, and the death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has dropped to 0.06 per cent.

However, the active cases tally has increased to 348 and 106 of them are being treated in home isolation at present

With 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,14,270 so far, the health bulletin said.

With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.024 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 59,909 new tests 44,065 RT-PCR and 15,844 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,91,89,445 so far.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 96 at present.

Out of 73,512 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 26,241 were first doses and 47,271 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,02,01,316, according to the health bulletin.

