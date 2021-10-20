Delhi reports 25 new Covid cases; no death

New Delhi, Oct 20 The national capital on Wednesday reported 25 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 14,39,466, the Delhi Health Department said.

No fatality, however, has been reported. The city's death toll stands at 25,090. The national capital has recorded only three deaths due to the infection in this month, so far. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has dropped to 0.04 per cent. Meanwhile, the active cases tally has registered a decline and it stands at 310.

A total of 37 patients recovered in the last 24 hours to take the total number of recoveries to 14,14,066, the health bulletin said.

Currently, 96 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.021 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 56,293 new tests 47,577 RT-PCR and 8,716 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done so far to 2,88,12,339.

The number of containment zones in the city currently stands at 97.

Out of 74,744 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 24,739 were first doses and 50,015 second doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,97,70,682, according to the health bulletin.

