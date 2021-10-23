Discussed enhancing capacities to prepare for future pandemic: Poonawalla

New Delhi, Oct 23 Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said that he and other vaccine manufacturers on Saturday discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how to take the industry forward to prepare for the future pandemics.

"We discussed the ways of enhancing the capacities of the industry among many issues with PM Modi in today's (Saturday's) meeting," he said.

Poonawalla said that the vaccines industry is going forward, many countries across the world are investing in vaccine production and in such a scenario, India needs to stay ahead of others. "We discussed with the PM how to achieve that together with the government and industry," he added.

The Prime Minister on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of seven vaccine manufacturers - Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma, and Panacea Biotech - on the occasion of achieving the key milestone of administering 100 crore vaccine doses.

Coming out of the meeting, Poonawalla said that it (achieving the 100 crore mark was "a historic moment", and the industry worked together with the vision of PM Modi to materialise it.

"Enhancing the capacities to make ready for future pandemic featured prominently among other issues in PM Modi's interaction," he said.

SII MD Cyrus S. Poonawalla said that the Prime Minister "was happy today as we have made the assurance fulfilled of made-in-India Covid vaccines. He said that we will make India self-sufficient with Covid vaccines like other vaccines at the lowest price in the world".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor