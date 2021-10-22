Georgia's Covid-19 cases top 680,000

Tbilisi, Oct 22 Georgia on Thursday reported 4,411 new Covid-19 cases, taking its total to 680,182, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 2,896 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 622,181, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, 29 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 9,617.

The NCDC said 53,700 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

As of Thursday, the country had administered a total of 1,932,643 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC.

