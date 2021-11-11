Global Covid-19 caseload tops 251.3 mn

Washington, Nov 11 The global coronavirus caseload has topped 251.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.07 million and vaccinations soared to over 7.34 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 251,348,332, 5,071,757 and 7,347,735,847, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 46,784,642 and 758,843, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,388,579 cases and Brazil third with 21,909,298 infections.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (9,451,767), Russia (8,764,713), Turkey (8,317,394), France (7,346,277), Iran (6,012,408), Argentina (5,300,985), Spain (5,038,517), Colombia (5,021,619), Italy (4,826,738), Germany (4,875,843), Indonesia (4,249,323), Mexico (3,831,259), Ukraine (3,277,772) and Poland (3,143,725), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (610,036), India (461,849), Mexico (290,110), Russia (245,794), Peru (200,502), Indonesia (143,592), the UK (142,772), Italy (132,551), Colombia (127,640), Iran (127,686), France (119,003) and Argentina (116,184).

