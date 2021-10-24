Gynaecological Cancer: Prevention and Screening

New Delhi, Oct 24 Globally, cancer has emerged as an important contributor to human health and the burden is growing with each passing year. Cancer has multifactorial causation theory and presents with different signs and symptoms as per the organ of origin. In India, 1.4 million people are diagnosed with cancer annually and 8,50,000 cancer patients die of it every year. Carcinoma of breast, lung, mouth, cervix, stomach and head & neck are major cancer types which are preventable but the majority of cases are diagnosed at advanced stages.

Gynaecological cancers are among the most common cancers in women and hence an important health issue. Due to the lack of cancer awareness, variable pathology, and dearth of proper screening facilities in developing countries such as India, most women report at advanced stages, adversely affecting the prognosis and clinical outcomes, says Dr Abhishek Shankar, Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, AIIMS Patna. This is an important agenda to focus more on cancer prevention and screening to make sure that cancer patients should reach the hospital, he adds.

Screening plays a significant role in detecting cancers at an early stage before appearance of the symptoms. In the situation, where most of the cancer cases in low and middle income countries

