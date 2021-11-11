India reports 13,091 new Covid-19 cases, 340 deaths

New Delhi, Nov 11 In the last 24 hours, India registered 13,091 fresh Covid-19 cases and 340 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

With the new fatalities, the nationwide death toll has increased to 4,62,189, according to the Ministry.

The recovery of 13,878 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,38,00,925. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.25 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload at 1,38,556 is the lowest in 266 days.

Active cases presently constitute 0.40 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 11,89,470 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the cumulative total to 61.99 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.18 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 48 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.10 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 38 days and less than 3 per cent for 73 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 57,54,817 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's overall Covid inoculation coverage has reached 110 crore as of Thursday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,12,38,854 sessions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor