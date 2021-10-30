Indonesia reports 683 new Covid-19 cases, 28 more deaths

Jakarta, Oct 30 Indonesia on Friday recorded 683 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, raising the total tally to 4,243,215, according to its Health Ministry.

The Ministry said the coronavirus death toll rose by 28 to 1,43,361, while 681 more patients recovered from the pandemic in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,087,440 in the south-east Asian country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Indonesia launched its mass Covid-19 vaccination drive in January after the authorities approved the emergency use of China's Sinovac vaccine.

More than 117.68 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 72.06 million have taken their second dose.

Indonesia has so far administered more than 190.87 million vaccine doses, including the third booster jabs, showed the official data.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.

