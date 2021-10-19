Iran reports 11,844 new Covid-19 cases

Tehran, Oct 19 Iran's Health Ministry on Monday reported 11,844 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,796,659.

The pandemic claimed 181 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 124,256, Xinhua news agency reported, citing an update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

A total of 5,333,304 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,693 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor