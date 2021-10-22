Kerala now logs 9,361 new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 22 The daily new Covid cases in Kerala continued to fluctuate as on Friday 9,361 people turned positive after 80,393 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, and the test positivity rate was 11.64 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the new cases stood at 11,150, while on Thursday, they came down to 8,733.

Vijayan's statement also said that 9,401 people turned negative taking the active cases in the state to 80,892, of which 9.8 per cent patients were in hospitals.

Friday saw 90 more Covid deaths being reported taking the death toll to 27,765.

On the vaccination front, 94.2 per cent (2.51 crore) of the above aged 18 years old population got their first dose, of which 47.4 per cent (1.26 crore) received both their doses.

