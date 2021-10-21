Kerala sees fluctuations in daily Covid tally continue

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 21 New daily Covid cases in Kerala continue to fluctuate as on Thursday, 8,733 turn positive after 86,303 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours, while the test positivity rate was 10.11 per cent, said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Wednesday, the state saw 11,150 new Covid cases.

Thursday also saw 9,855 people turn negative, while the active cases in the state was 81,496, of which 9.9 per cent were in hospitals.

There were another 118 Covid deaths taking the death toll to 27,202.

On the vaccination front, 94.17 per cent (2.51 crore) of the above aged 18 years have been given one dose, of which 47.03 per cent (1.25 crore) have been given both the doses.

