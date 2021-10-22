K'taka takes up block, lane-level special Covid vax drive

Bengaluru, Oct 22 The Karnataka government has undertaken a special vaccination drive 'lasika mela' on Friday in the state capital to identify those who have not been jabbed and vaccinate them.

Special Commissioner (Health), Thrilok Chandra said 86 per cent people have been inoculated with the first vaccine dose in the city and second dose has been administered to 52 per cent citizens. To increase the vaccination drive in the city, block and lane- level vaccination has been taken up.

"Whoever has not taken the vaccine will be identified and will be vaccinated through special lasika mela throughout the city on Friday, and it is urged that citizens take complete benefit of this arrangement," he added.

Chandra said that all eligible citizens in the city should take the benefit of this vaccination drive and vaccine centres should be set up for slum dwellers, street vendors, various industrial workers, construction sites, market places, bus stations, railway stations and other places and citizens must be vaccinated. Even the Traders Association, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) must be involved and collaborative work must be carried out to vaccinate everyone in the city, Chandra added.

"In the city's primary health centres, vaccination centres, mobile vaccine centres, block and lane-level vaccination has been given to all citizens and they are requested to utilise these facilities," he said.

Bengaluru stands second among the metropolitan cities in India after New Delhi (1,99,03,032) in terms of Covid vaccination.

The authorities have managed to administer 1,42,04,959 vaccine doses in the city. The positivity rate stood at 0.42 per cent with a total 6,746 active cases in Urban Bengaluru.

