Make full-screen Apple Watch Series 7 your perfect lifestyle partner

New Delhi, Oct 23 Smart Watches have made our lives easier with their constant health/fitness monitoring, seamless work-home connectivity and more. While Ind are fast embracing smart watches of all kinds and sizes, Apple Watch is still the gold standard among the wearables.

There are simple reasons for its supremacy. Apple Watch has not only redefined health for those who always wanted to lead a fitter life 24/7, it has also become a lifestyle symbol for several Ind.

Frankly, wearing an Apple Watch automatically instills that fitness feeling, as if you are wearing your gym, yoga or lifestyle coach on your wrist. With that feeling comes an instant urge to walk, jog, cycle or do mindful meditation, bringing in immense health benefits to the wearer.

Moreover, the new, full-screen Apple Watch Series 7 features a larger and more advanced display, enhanced durability, faster charging, new aluminium case colours, and watchOS 8 a perfect example to start the festive season as India reopens and you can go out and do things you always wanted to do in the last 18-20 months in the pandemic and lockdowns.

Is this your perfect lifestyle partner this Diwali? Let us find out.

The stunning display offers nearly 20 per cent more screen area and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm 40 per cent smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

While the wrist is down, the Always-On Retina display is up to 70 per cent brighter indoors than that of Apple Watch Series 6, making it easier to see the watch face without having to lift the wrist or wake the display.

The lifespan of the battery has been significantly enhanced. Apple Watch Series 7 provides nearly 18-hour battery life on a single charge 33 per cent faster charging compared with Apple Watch Series 6, via a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable.

In real-life situations with usage like morning walk tracking and occasionally checking emails/iMessages and more, we got nearly 15-16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Apple Watch Series 7 wears a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal.

It is also the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor