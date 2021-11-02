'Monoclonal therapy can 100% tackle severity of Delta variant'

New Delhi, Nov 2 Delta Covid infection, which can progress to ICU admissions and death, can be stopped in its tracks by monoclonal antibody therapy, claims a new study.

Developed by Swiss Drug major Roche, Casirivimab-Imdevimab injection is a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies and was designed specifically to block infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

"Monoclonal antibody therapy is 100 per cent able to halt the progress of the Delta Covid variant in a patient and reduce the need for ICU admissions and death," Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, told .

For the first time in the world, the study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, analysed the efficacy of the drug cocktail on the Delta Covid variant. Previous studies were focussed on the cocktail therapy's effect on the original Wuhan strain, and a placebo was used as control, Reddy said.

The team from AIG Hospitals assigned 285 patients to a treatment of monoclonal antibody and standard of care treatment

