Mumbai's local train services at 100% from Oct 28

Mumbai, Oct 25 In a major development, the Central Railway and Western Railway will resume 100 per cent suburban services operations from October 28 for millions of commuters in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, officials said on Monday.

However, only the specified categories of commuters shall be permitted as the Covid-19 protocols on both the CR and WR local train services.

The glad tidings come 20 months after the unprecedented complete stoppage of Mumbai's lifeline, the suburban train services from March 22, 2020 till June 15, 2020 during the initial phase of the strict lockdown.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor