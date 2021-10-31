Nearly 11 cr of 60 plus population get first Covid jab

New Delhi, Oct 31 A total of 10,96,95,172 people above the age of 60 years have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday said. However, only 6,66,10,264 people in this age group have been administered with both the doses.

India's overall Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 106.14 crore as per provisional report on Sunday morning. This has been achieved through 1,06,01,975 sessions.

The Healthcare Workers have got a total of 1,03,79,018 first dose of vaccines and 92,21,867 as second dose. The Front Line Workers have been administered a total of 1,83,71,653 vaccines as the first dose and 1,59,27,866 as the second dose.

Among the age group of 18-44 years, total 41,83,92,813 shots of first dose and 14,17,87,899 of second dose have been administered so far, as per the health ministry report. A total of 17,47,82,442 vaccines as the first dose and 9,62,71,341 vaccines as the second dose have been administered to the age group of 45-59 so far, said the health ministry on Sunday morning.

Nearly 112 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. More than 13 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, as per the data shared by Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning.

