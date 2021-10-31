Putin urges mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines among G20 members

Moscow, Oct 31 Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed that the Group of 20 (G20) countries should solve as soon as possible the problem of mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines and vaccination certificates.

Not all countries in need can obtain access to vaccines and other vital resources due to unfair competition, protectionism and a lack of mutual recognition of vaccines, Putin said through a video link at the first session of the 16th G20 Leaders' summit.

He also called on the G20 members to develop mechanisms for a systematic and prompt update of vaccines given the fact that the coronavirus continues to mutate, Xinhua news agency reported.

Putin stressed the importance of increasing international cooperation in healthcare and accentuated the role of the World Health Organization, saying that steps that would infringe upon its prerogatives are unacceptable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor