Raj CM expresses concern on Delta Plus AY.4.2, asks Centre to issue SOP

Jaipur, Oct 25 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday expressed his concern on Covid-19 variant Delta Plus AY.4.2, which after killing thousands of people in many countries, has now been detected in India.

He asked the Central government to issue standard operating procedure (SOP) for its prevention.

In a tweet in Hindi on Monday, he said, "Many cases of Delta Plus AY.4.2, a new variant of the coronavirus that has killed thousands of people in many countries including Russia, Britain, have also come to India. It spreads even faster than the delta variant. The Central government should prepare and issue SOPs for its prevention on the basis of the experience of other countries in time."

He further said, "Initially, there were only a few cases of the delta variant but it did not take time to spread across the country. Not to have a similar experience like the Delta variant, complete preparation is necessary."

