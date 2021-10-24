Russia adds 35,660 Covid cases, 1,072 deaths in a day

Moscow, Oct 24 Russia has registered 35,660 Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 8,241,643, the official monitoring and response center said on Sunday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 1,072 to 230,600. Recoveries increased by 22,784 to 7,165,921, Xinhua news agency reported.

The capital city Moscow has reported 5,279 new Covid cases, taking the city's caseload to 1,766,929.

Russia's second largest city St Petersburg will go into lockdown, shutting restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, sports centers and non-essential trade from Oct 30 to Nov 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor