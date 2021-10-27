Singapore reports 3,277 new Covid cases

Singapore, Oct 27 Singapore reported 3,277 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 179,095.

Of the new cases, 2,984 were in the community, 288 were in migrant worker dormitories and five were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release, Xinhua reported.

A total of 1,787 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 289 requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 79 unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care units (ICUs), and 67 critically ill and intubated in the ICUs. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 79.2 per cent.

In another development, 2,856 cases were discharged from hospitals Tuesday, of whom 435 are seniors aged 60 and above.

Ten more patients passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 339, the ministry said.

