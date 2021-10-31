Uganda urges public not to mix Covid-19 vaccines

Kampala, Oct 31 Ugandan Minister of Health, Ruth Aceng has urged the public not to mix Covid-19 vaccines.

"Do not mix Covid-19 vaccines. When you get vaccinated with one type of vaccine, ensure you complete your dose with the same type of vaccine," Aceng said in a tweet on Saturday.

Uganda is scaling up vaccination of the priority population totaling about 5.5 million before fully opening up the economy in January 2022. The priority population includes teachers, security personnel, the elderly, persons with comorbidity, health workers and bar workers.

Institutions of higher learning are scheduled to reopen on November 1 and students are required to show their vaccination cards before being allowed in school, Xinhua news agency reported.

Other schools are scheduled to be reopened in January after nearly 20 months of closure.

Figures provided by the Ministry of Health show that as of Thursday, over 3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered since the vaccination started in March 2021.

