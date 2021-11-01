Union Minister Shripad Naik discharged from hospital after tests

Panaji, Nov 1 Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik on Monday was discharged from a Goa government hospital where he was admitted on Sunday following a spell of giddiness.

According to Dr Shivanand Bandekar, dean of the Goa Medical College where Naik was admitted to for a little more than 24 hours, he suffered from a transient ischemic attack (TIA).

"He is fit, we have decided to discharge him and keep him under home observation. There is no major illness. It is called a TIA, which happens in this age group sometimes. Therefore we had admitted him to rule out any other cause for giddiness," he said.

Bandekar said that Naik had been admitted to the medical college on Sunday following mild symptoms of giddiness.

"He felt giddy on Sunday. We had admitted him for observation. We carried out tests including CT scan and MRI and the required blood tests. We found his pressure on the higher side for which we started treatment. His pressure has stabilised now. His CT scan and MRI are perfectly normal," Bandekar said.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister for Roads and National Highways Nitin Gadkari, who is in Goa on an official visit, also met Naik to enquire after his health.

Naik was seriously injured in a major road accident in Karnataka earlier this year, in which his wife and an aide had succumbed to injuries.

