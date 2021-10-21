Junior Nationals: Big wins for Hubli, Salute, SGPC and MP Hockey Academies

Bhopal, Oct 21 Hubli Hockey Academy, Salute Hockey Academy, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy, SGPC Hockey Academy, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy earned victories in their respective matches on day four of the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 in Bhopal on Thursday.

Following a narrow 1-0 loss on day three, Hubli Hockey Academy bounced back with a clinical 5-1 win against Malwa Hockey Academy, Hanumangarh in what was the first match of Pool F. Darshan Yamanur Gayakavad (20', 25', 55') scored a hat-trick while Prajwal Shashikanth Bekkinkannavar (32') and Dhanush BH (47') contributed a goal each for Hubli Hockey Academy. Rakesh (41') scored the only goal for Malwa Hockey Academy, Hanumangarh.

In another Pool F match, Salute Hockey Academy beat Republican Sports Club 10-0 to register their second win of the tournament. Gurnoor Grewal (8', 59'), Ankush (40, 53') and Manish (42', 47') each scored a brace of goals while Vipin (17'), Sawarnik Kumar (28'), Captain Parveen (30+') and Ramkesh (41') scored a goal each for Salute Hockey Academy.

In Pool G, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 3-0. Manpreet Singh (31'), Sagar Singh (56') and Gurpreet Singh (60') scored a goal each in what was their team's second win of the tournament.

In the second Pool G match of the day, S.G.P.C Hockey Academy registered a comprehensive 12-0 win against Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy. Sarabjinder Singh (13', 16', 25', 51', 55') starred with five goals, Arshdeep Singh (19', 52') bagged a brace and Roban Singh (21'), Onkar Singh (34'), Ravneet Singh (50'), Jagpreet Singh (56') and Husanpreet Singh (59') contributed a goal each in what was their team's yet another dominating win in the tournament.

In Pool H, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy edged out Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 3-1 in a thriller. Deepak (23', 55') scored two goals, while Harmandeep Singh (10') chipped in with one goal for Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy. Logesh S (17') scored the only goal for Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy.

In the last match of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy 9-0 to register their second win in Pool H. Abdul Ahad (4', 56'), Anil (17', 22') and Rajat (30', 58') each netted twice, while Khasif Khan (24'), Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang (37') and Himanshu Sanik (41') scored a goal each for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

