1 killed in explosion in Balochistan

One person was killed in an explosion in Hub city on Monday evening, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to police, the bomb was planted in the car of deceased Akram Sajidi.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the attack and vowed to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

