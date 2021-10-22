1 killed, several injured in factory fire in Pakistan's Punjab

One person was killed and several others injured after a fire erupted in a beverage factory in Pakistan's east Punjab province, according to a report.

The fire was caused by the explosion of the factory's boiler due to some technical fault on Thursday, Xinhua News reported.

The deceased person was a passer-by whereas the injured were the factory's staff including its manager, it added.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

