1 killed, several injured in factory fire in Pakistan's Punjab
By ANI | Published: October 22, 2021 07:49 AM2021-10-22T07:49:44+5:302021-10-22T08:00:03+5:30
One person was killed and several others injured after a fire erupted in a beverage factory in Pakistan's east Punjab province, according to a report.
The fire was caused by the explosion of the factory's boiler due to some technical fault on Thursday, Xinhua News reported.
The deceased person was a passer-by whereas the injured were the factory's staff including its manager, it added.
The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital.
( With inputs from ANI )
