15 injured in Tokyo train fire incident: Reports
By ANI | Published: October 31, 2021 06:05 PM2021-10-31T18:05:19+5:302021-10-31T18:15:26+5:30
Fifteen people were reported injured after a fire broke out Sunday night on a Keio Line train in Tokyo, with authorities immediately arresting a man who was carrying a knife, local news reported.
Kyodo News reported, that investigative sources are looking into a report that hydrochloric acid has spread on the train. The police received a report regarding a knife-wielding man around 8 pm.
The incident took place on a 10-car train bound for Shinjuku in central Tokyo.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor