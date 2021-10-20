17 killed in car crash in Egypt

At least 17 people were killed as a truck collided with a passenger microbus near the Egyptian capital Cairo, Egypt's state-run Al-Ahram news website reported on Wednesday.

The accident took place on a ring road on the outskirts of Cairo towards 6th of October city, where security and traffic officers immediately hurried to the scene, according to the report.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network and built new roads and bridges.

In October last year, the Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development had said that the deaths caused by traffic accidents in the country decreased from 12,000 in 2019 to 7,000 in 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor