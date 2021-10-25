17 people killed in clash between Taliban, group of armed men in Herat

Over a dozen people were killed in a clash between the Taliban fighters and a group of armed men in the western Afghan province of Herat, Sputnik reported citing a local hospital.

"Today, the bodies of 17 people, including seven children, three women and seven men, were taken to a hospital in the province of Herat. All of them died from gunshot wounds," Sputnik quoted the source as saying.

According to the Afghan authorities, the Taliban carried out a special operation in Herat on Sunday, against local criminals involved in kidnappings. At least three of the criminals were killed.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan after the seizure of the capital, Kabul, on August 15, which led to the collapse of the previous government and triggered mass evacuations of foreign workers and Afghan collaborators.

( With inputs from ANI )

