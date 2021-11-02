18 Houthis killed in Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen's Marib: military source

Sanaa, Nov 2 At least 18 Houthi rebels were killed in an overnight airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's central province of Marib, a Yemeni government military source has said

"The airstrike hit the rebels while they were gathering under a tree in the centre of Al-Jubah district, killing the 18 on the spot," the source in Al-Jubah frontline told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported late on Sunday nine coalition airstrikes on the Houthi positions in Al-Jubah without providing further details, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last week, the Houthi group said they captured Al-Jubah in southern Marib after deadly fighting with the Yemeni government forces.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia began in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

