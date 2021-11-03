2 killed, 2 injured in camp explosion in Lebanon's Bekaa valley

By ANI | Published: November 3, 2021 10:36 PM2021-11-03T22:36:44+5:302021-11-03T22:45:01+5:30

Two Syrian refugees were killed and two others were injured on Wednesday in an explosion at a refugees camp in the village of Majdaloun in Lebanon's Bekaa valley, the National News Agency reported.

2 killed, 2 injured in camp explosion in Lebanon's Bekaa valley | 2 killed, 2 injured in camp explosion in Lebanon's Bekaa valley

2 killed, 2 injured in camp explosion in Lebanon's Bekaa valley

Next

Two Syrian refugees were killed and two others were injured on Wednesday in an explosion at a refugees camp in the village of Majdaloun in Lebanon's Bekaa valley, the National News Agency reported.

The reasons behind the explosion were not identified.

The victims were transported to a hospital in the area. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :National News Agency