2 killed, 2 injured in camp explosion in Lebanon's Bekaa valley
By ANI | Published: November 3, 2021 10:36 PM2021-11-03T22:36:44+5:302021-11-03T22:45:01+5:30
Two Syrian refugees were killed and two others were injured on Wednesday in an explosion at a refugees camp in the village of Majdaloun in Lebanon's Bekaa valley, the National News Agency reported.
The reasons behind the explosion were not identified.
The victims were transported to a hospital in the area. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor