2 killed, 4 injured in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

Gautam Buddha Nagar, Oct 24 Two people were killed and

four others injured in a road accident on the Delhi-Agra Yamuna

expressway on Sunday.

A car enroute to Agra from Delhi rammed into a stationary mini-traveller at Naithana Ecotech area 1, killing two people on the spot and injuring four others.

The mini-traveller was stationary at the expressway as it had developed some technical snag.

Two people were alighting from the mini traveller when the speeding car rammed into them leading to their on the spot death and injuries to four other people.

Police rushed the injured to hospital.

The injured were pulled out from the mangled car with the help of gas cutters.

The accident occurred as the car driver lost control over the vehicle.

