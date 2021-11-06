25 IS terrorists surrender in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

A total of 25 terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) surrendered to authorities in Jalalabad on Saturday, international media reported citing an official.

According to the head of intelligence agency in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province Mohammad Bashir, the former terrorists were active in Spinghar, Pachiragam and Batikot districts, and the security forces would further stabilize the situation in Nangarhar and its vicinity, Xinhua News reported.

It further stated that the former terrorist Ziaudin called upon all the members to give up fighting and support peace and security in Afghanistan in his speech at the surrendering ceremony.

According to Xinhua News, this is the second IS group that has surrendered to authorities in Nangarhar province.

On Friday 55 IS terrorists surrendered to security authorities in Jalalabad city.

( With inputs from ANI )

