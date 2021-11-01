25 killed in Houthi attack in Yemen's Marib

A total of 25 people was killed in a missile attack by the Houthi militia against the strategic northeastern Yemeni province of Marib, a military official told Xinhua on Monday.

"The Houthis carried out a missile attack against an Islamic educational center and a mosque in Al Jubah district of Marib late on Sunday night, killing at least 25 people at the scene," the local military source said on condition of anonymity.

He said that the shelling injured more than 10 others, including children and students.

A religious educational centre and a mosque were partially damaged in the ballistic missile attack which caused a huge explosion in the area.

Earlier in the day, Yemen's Minister Information Moammar al-Eryani confirmed in a brief statement posted on his Twitter account that "about 29 people were killed and injured by the Iranian-made ballistic missile attack."

However, there were no immediate reports commenting on the incident or claiming responsibility by the Iranian-backed Houthi group.

Last week, the Houthi group achieved on-ground military progress and managed to capture the centre of Al Jubah's district in the southern part of Marib, after days of deadly fighting with the Yemeni government forces.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia began in February a major offensive on Marib with an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

