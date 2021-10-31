3 security operatives killed in gunfight with gunmen
October 31, 2021
Lagos, Oct 31 Nigerian police on Saturday said three security personnel were killed following a gunfight with unidentified gunmen in the north-western state of Zamfara.
Mohammed Shehu, Spokesperson for the police in Zamfara, said in a statement that a patrol team comprising policemen and local vigilantes were ambushed by unidentified gunmen on a road in the Shinkafi local government area of the state on Thursday.
Shehu said the operatives engaged the gunmen in a gun duel that lasted for hours, adding some gunmen were killed while others escaped with gunshot wounds, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Unfortunately, a police operative and two civil defence personnel paid the supreme price and their corpses were evacuated and buried accordingly," he added.
There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings.
