30 abducted school children released in Nigeria

Abuja, Oct 22 Thirty school children, who were kidnapped from a secondary school in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kebbi more than four months ago, were released by their captors, the government said.

In a statement, the Kebbi state government confirmed the release, saying that the students have arrived at the state capital Birnin Kebbi and will undergo medical screening and support before being reunited with their families, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Efforts are still continuing to secure the release of the remaining," said the statement, without revealing the number of students that were still held by the kidnappers.

"We thank all those who have helped in securing the release," it added.

A group of unknown gunmen attacked the secondary school on June 17, killing one policeman and abducting an unspecified number of students and five teachers.

