4.2 magnitude quake jolts Myanmar
By ANI | Published: November 6, 2021 07:41 PM2021-11-06T19:41:48+5:302021-11-06T19:50:07+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Saturday evening, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 06-11-2021, 18:39:16 IST, Lat: 24.26 & Long: 94.84, Depth: 98 Km ,Region: Myanmar," the NCS tweeted.
( With inputs from ANI )
