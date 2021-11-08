5.1 magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands region: USGS

New York, Nov 8 A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 18:50:24 GMT, the US Geological Survey has said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 64.17 km, was initially determined to be at 57.8709 degrees south latitude and 25.4456 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

