5.2 magnitude quake hits 77 km NE of Takaka, New Zealand
By ANI | Published: November 7, 2021 09:41 AM2021-11-07T09:41:17+5:302021-11-07T09:50:02+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 77 km NE of Takaka, New Zealand at 3:16 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicentre, with a depth of 213.06 km, was initially determined to be at 40.3332 degrees south latitude and 173.4111 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor