5.2-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale struck Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The temblor occurred at around 6:14 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 36.5 degrees north and a longitude of 140.6 degrees east, and at depth of 60 km.

The quake logged four in some parts of Ibaraki and Fukushima prefectures on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor