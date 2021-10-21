6 held for cheating army aspirants in UP district

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 21 The Chandauli police busted a gang involved in cheating aspirants seeking jobs in the army and arrested six of its members from Dhanapur, police said on Thrusday.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said that on the inputs regarding the presence of kingpin of the gang, who had been booked in a case by the Jabalpur police, a joint team of special weapons and tactics (SWAT) surveillance cell and Dhanapur police cordoned the Chahania-Dhanapur road and intercepted an SUV carrying four imposters in army uniform on Wednesday.

Two pistols, an army cap and forged documents were recovered from the vehicle and after confirming that the SUV occupants were not army personnel, the police took them under custody for interrogation and seized the SUV.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ravikant Yadav, Rinku Singh Yadav, Rohit Yadav a.k.a Dhukku, Devendra Srivastava, Vikas Singh and Deepak Yadav.

A motorcycle, two country-made pistols, live cartridges, army uniforms, nine mobile phones, ATM cards, passbooks and cheque books of different banks, computer, forged documents and fake stamps were recovered from their possession.

During interrogation Ravikant revealed that he had managed to get recruited in the army by unfair means, but was ousted from the training session during the verification process after which he formed a gang and started targeting youths preparing for army recruitment.

His gang took Rs five lakh from each candidate for clearing the written and medical tests of army recruitment process. He had targeted over 20 such aspirants and spent the money collected from them on house, motorcycle and recreation.

