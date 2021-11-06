6 killed in road accident in southern Nigeria

Nigerian police on Friday confirmed six people were killed and three injured after a water tanker rammed into some commercial tricycles on a street in the southern city of Enugu on Thursday.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the water tanker ... suspectedly lost control due to brake failure, and ran into parked tricycles," Daniel Ndukwe, a local police spokesperson, said in a statement.

The three injured people were rushed to a local hospital for treatment, he added.

The spokesperson called on motorists to always ensure their vehicles are checked and certified fit to ply the roads.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

