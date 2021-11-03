6.1-magnitude quake jolts eastern Indonesia, no damages reported

Jakarta, Nov. Nov 3 A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Tuesday, but there was no immediate report on damages and casualties.

The strong quake did not potentially trigger any tsunami, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.

The quake rocked at 11:43 p.m. Jakarta time (1643 GMT) with the epicentre at 137 km northwest of Maluku Tenggara Barat district and the depth at 123 km under the seabed, the agency added.

The intensity of the quake was felt at III MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Saumlaki town and II to III MMI in Tual town, it said.

The Provincial Disaster Management Agency's Secretary, Sais Salong told Xinhua through phone at early hours on Wednesday that the tremors of the quake were weak.

The Secretary said there were no reports on buildings destroyed, and no casualties were reported in both towns which were hit the hardest, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The situation is safe here, no panic. There were no damages, nor those wounded due to the quake," Salong added.

Indonesia, a vast archipelagic nation, has been frequently hit by earthquakes as it sits on the Pacific ring of fire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor