6.6-magnitude quake hits 163 km SE of Hirara, Japan
By ANI | Published: November 10, 2021 09:42 PM2021-11-10T21:42:12+5:302021-11-10T21:50:07+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted 163 km southeast of Hirara, Japan at 15:45:13 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 23.739 degrees north latitude and 126.424 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
