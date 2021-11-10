6.6-magnitude quake hits 163 km SE of Hirara, Japan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted 163 km southeast of Hirara, Japan at 15:45:13 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 23.739 degrees north latitude and 126.424 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor