7 prisoners escape from prison in Cambodia: police chief

00 a.m. local time," Sivutha told Xinhua.

"When our guards saw them escaping, they gave chase and fired warning shots, but could not stop them," he said. "Currently, our authorities across the province are hunting for them."

In August, four inmates broke out of Southern Kandal Provincial Prison while guards locked them in a gym and they had broken through a fence, but they all were recaptured soon after the breakout. (ANI/Xinhua)

