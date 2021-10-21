Abhishek Vichare's 'The Girl Who Got Labelled' becomes bestseller amid global pandemic

New Delhi, Oct 21 Abhishek Vichare's Best Selling novel of 2020, 'The Girl Who Got Labelled', makes record-breaking sales even during a global crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the low that hit the paperback novel industry, avid book readers found solace in good reads like Vichare's fiction novel. The book continues to maintain its Best Seller ranking in the Times list even in 2021. This massive success is notable for a debutante writer with a paradoxical career background. Though careers are often just labels, it is the art that defines creative work. It has been the case of author Abhishek Vichare.

The 'Girl Who Got Labelled' was released in July 2020 when the pandemic hit. Since then, the book has gained tremendous popularity among avid lovers of romantic fiction. The story revolves around Anupama and her rocky journey towards life, love, and more. This book connects with every reader who has experienced loss, tragedy, love, and overriding passion.

The paperback industry was affected by the Covid-19. Sales for many books saw a dip. But some content outdoes others. It is the writer's ability to excite the reader, with a beautifully crafted storyline, that makes a book stand out. That is how Abhishek Vichare's 'The Girl Who Got Labelled' made its way to the Indian readers.

Vichare comes with a diverse background in marketing, administration, entrepreneurship, technology, and more. His enterprise RICHMOND India is a renowned conglomerate.

Talking about his passion project, he says, "Writing has always been my medium expression. Being an entrepreneur by profession, an engineer by education, I am a writer by choice. It has empowered me. I am overwhelmed by the response my debut work has received. It encourages me to explore more layers of my writing style. The story of Anupama has been close to my heart. There are bits and pieces of me in my work. It made my story more authentic and relatable for the readers. I hope that this response keeps growing and every reader finds comfort in this piece of work."

Thriving through the pandemic, Abhishek Vichare's Best Selling novel of 2020, 'The Girl Who Got Labelled', gets a massive response even after the pandemic in 2021. The book has been into Amazon's best read and is available on Amazon for easier access to the global audience.

