AC sleep special bus launched in Hong Kong

A Hong Kong bus company has launched a five-hour AC bus for sleep deprived Hong Kong residents who never get enough sleep. “When we were brainstorming new tours, I saw a social media post from my friend saying that he was stressed out by his work, he couldn’t sleep at night,” said Kenneth Kong, the marketing and business development manager of ulu travel, the organizer of the bus tours. “But when he was traveling on the bus, he was able to sleep well. His post inspired us to create this tour that lets passengers just sleep on the bus.”

The double-decker bus has been launched to appeal to people who are easily lulled asleep by long rides. The makers of the bus have been inspired by the tendency of tired passengers to fall asleep on public transit. The bus also provides the commuters with goodie bag that has an eye-mask and ear plugs for better sleep.