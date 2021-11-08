Afghan Taliban will take military action against TTP if talks fail with Pakistan

The Afghan Taliban will take military actions against the Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists or other militant groups if the talks between them and the Pakistani government fail, reported Khaama Press citing Pakistani ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

The Taliban have pledged that the TTP or such groups will not be given shelter on Afghan soil, reported Khaama Press citing a report by The Express Tribune.

The announcement comes as the head of the Haqqani Network Sarajudin Haqqani has reportedly mediated the talks between the TTP and the Pakistani government.

The two sides have conducted at least three face-to-face meetings, out of which, one was held in Kabul and the other two was conducted in Khost, reported The Express Tribune.

"I can neither confirm nor deny the reports of talks between Pakistan and the TTP," The Express Tribune quoted Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan as saying.

After Islamabad reportedly agreed to release several Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in the first phase, the terrorists might declare a nationwide ceasefire in return, The News reported.

"The prisoners were supposed to be freed on November 1 this year but then there were some technical issues that delayed the release process. Then they were required to be freed on November 4 but again it didn't happen due to some reasons," The News quoted a source privy to the negotiations as saying.

Some of the prisoners including top Taliban leaders in Swat, Mehmood Khan and Muslim Khan, were taken to Afghanistan for their "likely release", said the newspaper citing the source.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor